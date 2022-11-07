Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone of 8 National Highway projects worth Rs 4054 crore in Jabalpur ,Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari giving a new impetus to the progress of Madhya Pradesh through better road connectivity inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 8 National Highway projects worth Rs 4054 crore and 214 km length in Jabalpur ,Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of State Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, State Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava, Jabalpur MP Shri Rakesh Singh, MPs, MLAs and others officials.

Shri Gadkari said that 53 km from Hiran river to Singur river and 12 km 4-lane construction of Nauradehi Wild Life Sanctuary will save 2 hours travel time from Jabalpur to Bhopal. The farmers of Narsinghpur, the largest producer of sugarcane and pulses, will be able to take their grains to the mandis of Malwa and Central region. Along with this, 23 underpasses and 5 minor bridges are also being built for the convenience and safety of animals in the Wild Life Sanctuary, he added.

On this occasion, the foundation stone of 112 km, 4-lane Jabalpur Ring Road was laid at a cost of Rs 3600 crore under Bharatmala project. This ring road will be built on Barela – Malegaon – Shahpura Bhatauni – Kushner – Amjhar – Barela road, which will include bridge over river Narmada, 750 meters Iconic Bridge and ROB at Bhedaghat and ROB at Deori.