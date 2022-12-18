Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone of 8 National Highway projects worth Rs 1800 crore at Igatpuri ,Nashik,Maharashtra

New Delhi : Union Minister For Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 8 National Highway projects of 226 km length worth Rs 1800 crore at Igatpuri ,Nashik,Maharashtra today in the presence of Union Minister of State Dr. Bharti Pawar, Member of Parliament Dr. Subhash Bhamre, Mr. Hemant Godse, MLAs and officials .

With these highway projects transportation in the district will be accessible and safe, Fuel and time will be saved, as well as pollution will be less. These projects will make it easier for agricultural and handicraft business to reach the local markets, help in connectivity of the rural areas with the cities more accessible, as well as new industries and new employment opportunities will be created through them.