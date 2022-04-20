Nitin Gadkari emphasizes the importance of Coordination, cooperation and communication for successful execution of projects.

New Delhi :Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has emphasized the importance of Coordination, cooperation and communication for successful execution of projects.

Addressing the session on PM Gati shakti on the occasion of Civil services day he said PM Gati Shakti provides for Integrated planning which will reduce working in Silos and boost Ease of Doing Business .The Minister said officers should work with positive attitude with no bias in decision making. He said officers should accept new technology and promote innovations.