Nitin Gadkari calls US investors to invest in roads and highways projects in India

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has called investors from the United States to come forward and invest in roads and highways projects in India. Mr. Gadkari also termed the US and India partnership as natural one and said they have to contribute for mutual growth. Inaugurating the 19th Indo-US Economic Summit virtually, Mr. Gadkari said, the theme chosen this year- “The New Agenda for next 25 years” – will set the roadmap for strengthening the India-US relation.

Mr. Gadkari said, Road infrastructure plays a critical role in the growth of the Indian economy as 70 percent of goods and nearly 90 percent of passenger traffic uses the road network to commute. He added that today India’s national highway network has reached around one lakh 47 thousand kilometers from 91 thousand kilometers in 2014. The Minister said, the government is investing 1.4 trillion dollars in infrastructure development through National Infrastructure Pipeline and the road sector will account for 19 percent of this capital expenditure over the period of 2019 to 2025.