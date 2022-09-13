Varanasi Court rules Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case maintainable

The District Court in Varanasi on Monday agreed on the maintainability of the plea in the Gyanvapi- Shringar Gauri case. The Court rejected the plea of Anjuman Committee (which manages Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi) and said, the law suit is maintainable. District Judge AK Vishvesh rejected the argument based on Places of Worship Act, 1991 by the Muslim side petitioners and asked all the petitioners to file their reply till the next hearing which is scheduled on the 22nd of September.

Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of Gyanvapi Mosque. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said that the Gyanvapi mosque was a Waqf property and had questioned the maintainability of the plea.

Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. Unprecedented security arrangements were in place at the Court premises and around the Varanasi city. Section 144 was already imposed in Varanasi, ahead of the Court Order.

ADG Law and Order of the State Prashant Kumar said that a statewide alert has been issued in the wake of the Order. Both Hindu and Muslim petitioners have appealed people to maintain peace and harmony.