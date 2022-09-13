PM Narendra Modi to attend SCO Summit in Uzbekistan on 15th and 16th of September

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Samarkand of Uzbekistan starting 15th of this month to attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Mr Modi is visiting the country at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

External Affairs Ministry said the SCO Summit will be attended by leaders of SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, President of Turkmenistan, and other.

During the Summit, the leaders are expected to review the organisation’s activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation in the future.

Topical issues of regional and global importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting. Prime Minister Modi is also likely to hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.