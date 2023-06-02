Top News

NIPCCD organizes a Consultation Meet for Functionaries of Child Care Institutions under Provisions of Mission Vatsalya in Indore

By Odisha Diary bureau

A Consultation Meet for Functionaries of Child Care Institutions was held on 30 May, 2023 towards effective implementation of Mission Vatsalya at NIPCCD Regional Center Indore. 26 Participants attended the programme on ‘Provisions under Mission Vatsalya’.

