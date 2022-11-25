New Zealand defeat India by seven wickets in first ODI at Auckland

In Cricket, New Zealand registered a comfortable victory against India in the first ODI at Auckland by seven wickets. Chasing a target of 307 runs, New Zealand scored 309 for three in 47.1 overs.

Latham hammered an unbeaten knock of 145 runs off 104 balls and Williamson slammed an unbeaten knock of 94 runs off 98 deliveries. Meanwhile, debutant Umran Malik took two wickets for the visitors. Initially, the visitors posted 306 for seven in 50 overs, with Shreyas Iyer smacking 80 runs off 76 balls. The second ODI will be played on Sunday at Seddon Park in Hamilton.