IFFI-53 witnesses Masterclass on “Beats and Rhythm”

Music is always mad. There is no hard-core and static rules to compose for a film. Composing for a film is based on the demand of the story and director, said noted composer and singer G. V. Prakash Kumar while addressing a masterclass on “Beats and Rhythm” at the 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India in Goa today.

GV said music has no continuity, it’s always situational and dynamic. “Music score should tell the story, portray the character and justify the situation, in a way enriching the whole experience of story-telling process”, he added.

GV further said that music is an essential part of our life and culture and it is there with us since our inception.

Sharing his experience of composing for various films, the award winning composer said, the trust and love between the director and music composer is an important aspect. Composing process varies from film to film. “Sometimes music enhances the story telling in a film and sometimes it’s not required as the silence reflects the intensity”, he elucidated.

Highlighting the importance of folk music, GV said folk music, tone and words are being used to justify the location, culture and plot of the story. “A composer should keep the geographical and cultural milieu in mind to set the music for a particular story”, he flagged.

Addressing the gathering music director Sneha Khanwalkar said composing music is a composite and complex process, which requires utmost passion.

Responding to the query of a budding composer Sneha said if somebody will compose music based on his own experience, environment and culture, it will always be original and unique.

The session was moderated by National Award-winning film critic Baradwaj Rangan.

The Masterclasses and In-Conversation sessions at IFFI 53 are being jointly organized by Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), NFDC, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and ESG. A total of 23 sessions comprising masterclasses and in-conversations are being conducted this year to encourage the students and enthusiasts of cinema in every aspect of filmmaking.