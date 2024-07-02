New Weapon Systems School Launched by Air Chief in Begumpet, Hyderabad

A new chapter has been introduced in the history of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with the inauguration of the Weapon Systems School (WSS) by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), at Air Force Station Begumpet, Hyderabad on 01 July 24. This follows the approval of a new branch of officers in the IAF, the Weapon System (WS) branch in 2022. Aimed at recalibrating and transforming the Indian Air Force as a future-oriented force, the formation of this new training establishment is a gigantic leap for the Armed Forces in general, and Indian Air Force in particular.

The CAS was welcomed by Air Vice Marshal Premkumar Krishnaswamy. Commandant, Weapon Systems School. The inauguration ceremony was also graced by the presence of Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and other senior officers of the IAF including Commandant, Air Force Academy, Commandant, College of Air Warfare, Air Office Commanding, Air Force Station Hakimpet, and Station Commander, Air Force Station Begumpet.

The WSS will impart effect based training that is contemporary in nature and prepare officers of the newly formed branch in line with the requirements of the IAF. With inauguration of the WSS, Flight Cadets of WS Branch will undergo their second semester of training at this institute. The new branch will have four streams; Flying stream to operate the weapons and systems in airborne platforms like the Sukhoi-30 MKI and C-130J; Remote stream to operate Remotely Piloted Aircraft; Mission Commanders and operators for Surface to Air and Surface-to-Surface weapon systems, and Intelligence stream for handling space-based intelligence and imagery.

During the interaction, the CAS highlighted that with the creation of WS Branch, operators of ground based and specialist weapon systems will come under one umbrella, enhancing war fighting capabilities of the IAF significantly. He exhorted the instructors that being pioneers in a newly formed branch, they were the pillars on which the entire edifice of the envisioned training regime would stand firmly and deliver decisive air power. While complimenting the founding members of the School, the CAS urged all personnel to establish the School as a nodal centre for weapon systems training in the country.

The creation of the WS branch was announced by the CAS during the Air Force Day Parade celebrations on 08 October 2022.