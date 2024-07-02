National Scholarship Portal Opens for NMMSS Applications for AY 2024-25

The One-Time Registration (OTR) application, featuring a redesigned home page, a new mobile app, and an updated web version has been launched and is now live and accessible to the public, allowing students to conveniently register online for OTR on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The NSP application, including OTR, leverages cutting-edge technologies and boasts of an enhanced user interface. The NSP portal is now open for one-time registration as well as application for fresh and renewal scholarships.

OTR is required on NSP for submission of fresh and renewal applications. The OTR Module will be available to students across the year. OTR is a unique 14-digit number issued based on the Aadhaar/Aadhaar Enrolment ID (EID). OTR is required to apply for the scholarship on NSP. On successful completion of OTR, an OTR_ID will be issued which will remain valid for the entire academic lifecycle of the student. On submission of an application, the System will generate an Application ID against the OTR_ID. The system will ensure that not more than one Application_ID remains active against an OTR_ID at any point in time. The last date for submission of fresh/renewal applications for NMMSS by students for 2024-25 on NSP is 31st August 2024.

The students, who have applied on the NSP in AY 2023-24 have been allotted the OTR/Reference number through the portal and intimated through SMS. OTR-related instruction to the students who have applied on the NSP in AY 2023-24 is as follows:

A. Instructions to the students who have received the OTR No.

I. NSP earlier launched the face-authentication service in AY 2023-24 and it was optional for the students to perform their face authentication.

II. NSP has generated the OTR No. for the students who have performed the face-authentication in AY 2023-24 and the same has been sent to the applicant through SMS on their registered Mobile No.

III. Students who have received the OTR No. can directly apply for the scholarship on the NSP portal.

IV. In case, the student has not received the OTR No. through SMS, it can be retrieved using “Know your OTR” available on the NSP.

B. Instructions to the students who have received Reference No.

I. The NSP has allotted reference No. to the students who have completed the OTP-based eKYC and have not completed their face-authentication in AY 2023-24.

II. The OTR No. can now be obtained by completing face-authentication on the NSP.

III. Following steps are required to generate the OTR No.:

a. Download and install Aadhaar Face RD services on the Android device. (link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.uidai.facerd)

b. Download and install the NSP OTR App from the Google Play Store. (link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.scholarships.nspotr&pli=1)

c. After opening the mobile app. Select the option “eKYC with FaceAuth” highlighted in red.

There are two levels of verification for NMMSS on the NSP portal: Level-1 verification is by the Institute Nodal Officer (INO) and Level-2 verification is by the District level Nodal Officer (DNO). The last date for INO level (L1) verification is 15th September 2024 and for the DNO level (L2) verification is 30th September 2024.

The Central Sector ‘National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme’ (NMMSS) was launched, with the objective to award scholarships to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their dropout at class VIII and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage. One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students of class IX every year and their continuation/renewal in classes X to XII for study in State Government, Government-aided, and Local body schools under the scheme. The NMMSS scheme is onboarded on the National Scholarship Portal.