Orissa Diary - Latest Odisha News | Odisha Breaking News
Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt announces two-day holiday for Puri Rath Yatra 2024.
Prev Post
Tasva’s Ceremonial Dress for Team India at the Paris Olympics Unveiled by the Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya
Odisha Govt. Allocates Rs 7.5 Crore to Plant Palm Trees in Bid to Reduce Lightning…
Schools Closed During Previous BJD Regime Set to Reopen Under BJP Rule in Bhubaneswar
Assam Floods: IAF Air Lifts 13 Survivors from Brahmaputra Island
Odisha CM Declares Two-Day Holiday For Rath Yatra
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Δ