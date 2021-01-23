Netaji’s barrack will be developed as Prerana Sthal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today paid floral tributes at the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose installed in the Jabalpur Central Jail Complex on the occasion of Parakram Day, the birthday of Netaji. He reached Netaji’s barrack and offered flowers on his bed. The Chief Minister also viewed Netaji’s memento’s kept in the barrack in his memory.

In the visiting book of the Central Jail, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan wrote that- “I am blessed to visit the barrack where Netaji resided as a revolutionary for more than six months, I salute him. I thank the jail administration for preserving the memoirs of Netaji. Efforts will be made to develop this site as a patriotic centre.”

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the jail barrack where Netaji was imprisoned twice is a pilgrimage site for us. People should take inspiration of patriotism from here, so it will be developed as a place of inspiration. The Chief Minister said that a separate door should be made, for people to come and visit Netaji’s barrack which is separate from the entrance of the present prisoners. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Netaji had sacrificed all his possessions for the country. Pictures depicting his valour and saga of sacrifice, showing the entire life story of Netaji from his childhood to the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj and his last journey, should be displayed on the walls here so that people can come here pay obeisance to Netaji.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I have come here to pay obeisance to Netaji. Netaji’s barrack was a glimpse of how much torture the patriotic revolutionaries must have gone through to free the country. Here things that were used to torture the freedom fighters during British rule including handcuffs, effigies used for rehearsal of hanging, bullock carts, wheels, dandabedis, mills, besides copies of Netaji’s handwritten letters are also preserved here.

On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji today, 125 candles were lit on his bed and floral tributes were offered. Earlier, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was given the salute at the entrance of the Central Jail. Jail Superintendent Shri Gopal Prasad Tamrakar presented a memento to the Chief Minister.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan had named the Central Jail Jabalpur after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on June 13, 2007 at a grand ceremony. Subhash Babu was imprisoned in the Central Jail, Jabalpur from 22 December, 1931 to 16 July, 1932 for the first time and then again from 18 February, 1933 to 22 February, 1933. Today, the whole nation is celebrating Parakram Diwas on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who awakened the fervour of sacrifice in Indians with the slogan “tum mujhe khoon do, mein tumhe azadi dunga”. Public representatives and administrative officials along with MP Shri Rakesh Singh, MLA duo Shri Ajay Vishnoi and Smt. Nandini Marawi were present on the occasion.