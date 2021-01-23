Odisha Crafts Museum- Kala Bhoomi opened for public

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crafts Museum- Kala Bhoomi which had been closed since 22nd march as the state and country went into lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic reopened its doors to visitors w.e.f 21st of January’2021. Now the museum was reopened adhering to the Government approved guidelines.

The museum staff and authorities have put in place a structure to ensure the safety of its visitors as the museum re-opens. Thermal scanning and adequate hand sanitizer provisions have been made on campus. 6 feet distance markers have been placed across the museum grounds to ensure proper social distancing.

Further, the entire staff in the museum also went through briefing sessions with the authorities to better understand how to ensure visitors safety and satisfaction. The museum was inaugurated on 22nd March 2018 having 8 galleries, an outdoor amphitheatre, children’s play area, a workshop zone, souvenir shop , canteen and Bocca Café. Known for its comprehensive and enthralling artifacts as well as its local architecture, the museum is a tourist favourite.

The team at Odisha Crafts Museum- Kala Bhoomi, looks froward to having visitors back on campus. Regular updates about events, workshops and

activities can be found on its website and social media handles.