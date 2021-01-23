SBI conducts Blood Donation Camps across the country

Mumbai: Country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), conducted nation-wide Blood Donation Camps. This initiative, led by Stressed Assets Resolution Group (SARG) – a vertical of SBI – was virtually inaugurated by Shri Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman.

The camps setup pan-India at 40 centres in association with Indian Red Cross Society, collected 2360 units of blood. The camps witnessed employees of the bank along with their families and people at large, voluntarily donating blood for a noble cause of saving lives. The Circle Management Committee members of all Circles extended full co-operation to the SARG at their respective Centres.

Shri Ashwani Bhatia, MD (GB&S, CCG, IT & Risk), Shri S. Salee, DMD (SARG), Ms. Shabnam Narayan, CGM (SARG) and Shri Krishan Singh Barguzar, CGM (Non-Infra), SARG were also present at the inauguration of the blood donation camps.

Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman SBI said, “We are pleased to be associated with Indian Red Cross Society and be a part of this life saving initiative. Organizing blood donation camps is a crucial event and I feel we should conduct such camps on a regular basis. We would also like to thank all the participants across the country who came forward to donate blood specially in these difficult pandemic times.”

During the blood donation camps, the bank staff also ensured that Covid protocols were adhered to.