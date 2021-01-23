Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik laid foundation stone of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal today

Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid foundation stone of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal today, on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The state-of-art terminal will help decongest the heritage city and will emerge as a model for others, Hon’ble Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister said that built on 11,000 square meter area, the bus terminal will have 180 bus bays and parking space for 275 cars. With all necessary facilities for the passengers and a sophisticated design, the terminal will also add to elegance of the Silver City, he added.

Chief Minister paying tributes to the great patriot, said that Netaji was born and brought up in Cuttack and learnt his lessons of selfless service and struggle on this soil. Hon’ble Chief Minister said that Odisha will celebrate his 125th anniversary with much fanfare throughout the year to give him a fitting tribute.