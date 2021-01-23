Nine interdepartmental ministerial groups formed to achieve roadmap goals of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal : The state government has constituted nine interdepartmental ministerial groups to achieve the targets set under the Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh roadmap and to ensure mutual coordination and partnership between the concerned departments. These groups will have a mandatory meeting every month. Subject experts can be invited in the meetings of the groups as per requirement. The Additional Chief Secretary / Principal Secretary of the concerned department will be the coordinator in every group.

Women Empowerment and Child Welfare-Group

Home, Jail, Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Legislative Affairs Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education and Skill Development and Employment Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Tribal and Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Sushri Meena Singh Mandwe, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary, Tourism, Culture, Spirituality Minister Sushri Usha Thakur, Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge), Minister of State for General Administration Shri Inder Singh Parmar and Minister of State for Public Works, Shri Suresh Dhakad have been nominated as members of the Women Empowerment and Child Welfare group. The Department of Women and Child Development will be the nodal department of this group. The Women and Child Department is the nodal department of the group.

Gareeb Kalyan – Group

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dr. Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Animal Husbandry, Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Minister Shri Prem Singh Patel, New and Renewable Energy, Environment Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Dang, Backward Class and Minority Welfare (Independent Charge), Denotifed, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribal Welfare (Independent Charge), Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Shri Ramkhelavan Patel, and Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing Shri OPS Bhadoria have been nominated members of the Gareeb Kalyan-Group. Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department will be the nodal department of this group.

Public Health – Group

In the Public Health Group, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh, Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Shri Kamal Patel, Medical Education, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary, AYUSH (Independent Charge), Minister of State for Water Resources Shri Ramkishore (Nano) Kanvre, Minister of State for Public Health and Engineering Shri Brijendra Singh Yadav and Minister of State for Public Works Shri Suresh Dhakad have been nominated members. Public Health and Family Welfare Department will be the nodal department of this group.

Good Governance – Group

In the Good Governance Group, Home, Jail, Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Legislative Affairs Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, Commercial Tax, Finance, Planning and Economic Statistics, Shri Jagdish Deora, Mineral Resources, Labour Minister Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Science and Technology, Shri Omprakash Sakhlecha, Cooperatives, Public Service Management Minister Shri Arvind Bhadoriya and Minister of State for General Administration, School Education (Independent Charge) Shri Inder Singh Parmar have been nominated members. The General Administration Department will be the nodal department of this group.

Education Group

In the Education Group, Forest Minister Shri Vijay Shah, Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education and Skill Development and Employment Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Minister for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Welfare Sushri Meena Singh Mandwe, Medical Education, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge), General Administration Shri Inder Singh Parmar,Minister of State for Backward Class and Minority Welfare (Independent Charge), Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribal Welfare (Independent Charge). Panchayat and Rural Development Shri Ramkhelavan Patel were nominated members. School Education Department will be the nodal department of this group.

Revenue generation group

Commercial tax, Finance, Planning and Economic Statistics Shri Jagdish Deora, Forest Minister Shri Vijay Shah, Revenue, Transport Department Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput, Mineral Resources, Labour Minister Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Shri Rajwardhan Singh Prem Singh Dattigaon, Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing Shri OPS Bhadoria have been nominated members in the Revenue Generation Group. The Commercial Tax Department will be the nodal department of this group.

Agriculture group

Agriculture group includes Water Resources, Fisheries Welfare and Fisheries Development Minister Shri Tulsiram Silavat, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Shri Kamal Patel, Revenue, Transport Minister Shri Govind Singh Rajput, Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Animal Husbandry, Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Minister Shri Prem Singh Patel, Cooperatives, Public Service Management Minister Shri Arvind Bhadoriya, Horticulture and Food Processing (Independent Charge), Minister of State for Narmada Valley Development Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha and Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge and Water Resources Shri Ramkishore (Nano) Kanvre have been nominated members. The Department of Agriculture Welfare and Agricultural Development will be the nodal department of this group.

Infrastructure Development – Group

Minister of Public Works, Cottage and Village Industries Shri Gopal Bhargava, Water Resources, Fisheries Welfare and Fisheries Development Minister Shri Tulsiram Silavat, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dr. Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Environment, Shri Hardeep Singh Dang, Narmada Valley Minister of State for Development Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha and Minister of State for Public Health and Engineering Shri Brijendra Singh Yadav have been nominated members of Infraastructure Development Group. The Public Works Department will be the nodal department of this group.

Employment group

In the Employment Group, Minister of Public Works, Cottage and Village Industries, Shri Gopal Bhargav, Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education and Skill Development and Employment Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh, Mineral Resources, Labour Minister Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh , Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dr. Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Science and Technology Minister Shri Omprakash Saklecha, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Spirituality, Sushri Usha Thakur, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Shri Rajwardhan Singh Prem Singh Dattigaon and Higher Education Minister Shri Mohan Yadav have been nominated members. The Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion will be the nodal department of this group.