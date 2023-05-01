Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel discharged from AIIMS, returns to Nepal

Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel has been discharged from a hospital in New Delhi after undergoing treatment for a chest-related ailment and he will return to Kathmandu on April 30, the President’s Office said.

Mr. Paudel, 78, was airlifted to India on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after he complained of shortness of breath.

He returned to Kathmandu on board the Nepal Airlines’ regular flight after being discharged from the hospital following his “successful” treatment.

“He has gone through various health check-ups and treatment at the AIIMS,” the President’s Office said in a statement here earlier in the day.

Doctors involved in Paudel’s treatment have advised him to rest for a few more weeks.

“His health conditions have now improved significantly,” the statement said.

President Paudel has thanked Nepalese and Indian health personnel involved in his treatment, government officials, security personnel, all brothers and sisters from within and outside the country who have expressed concern about his health and the government of India, the statement added.

Paudel was admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu on April 18 after he complained of health problems and was referred to AIIMS, New Delhi, for further treatment after he was found to have developed a lung infection.