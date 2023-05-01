Delhi witnesses maximum number of ‘Good’ to ‘Moderate’ Air Quality days during the first 4 months’ period of January –April 2023 as compared to the corresponding period of last 7 years since 2016

New Delhi: As per Air Quality Index (AQI) data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi has witnessed maximum number of days with ‘Good to Moderate’ Air Quality during the first four months’ period of 2023 (i.e. January to April), as compared to the corresponding period of last 07 years since 2016 (barring the periods of very low anthropogenic, industrial and commercial activities during the Covid-19 lockdown year 2020). A comparative chart for days with ‘Good to Moderate’ AQI witnessed for the first four months’ period during the 08 years (2016-2023) is depicted below:

The number of ‘Good to Moderate’ Air Quality Days for the first four months’ period (i.e. January to April) were 08 in the year 2016; 29 in 2017; 32 in 2018; 44 in 2019; 68 in 2020; 31 in 2021; 27 in 2022; and 52 in the current year 2023.

During this period, Delhi has also experienced least number of days with ‘Poor to Severe’ Air Quality in 2023, as compared to the corresponding period of last 07 years since 2016 (except 2020 – year of Covid lockdown).

The number of ‘Poor to Severe’ Air Quality Days for the first four months’ period (i.e. January to April) have come down by 37.03% i.e. from 108 in the year 2016 to 68 in the current year 2023.

In terms of daily average PM2.5 concentration levels in Delhi, 2023 has been the year with lowest levels of daily average PM2.5 concentration, as compared to the corresponding period for last 07 years i.e. from 2016 (barring 2020 – the year of Covid lockdown). Moreover, 2023 has also been the year with lowest levels of daily average PM10 concentration in Delhi, as compared to the corresponding period for last 07 years i.e. from 2016 (barring 2020 – the year of Covid lockdown). A comparative chart depicting the PM10 and PM2.5 running average (µg/m3) for the first four months’ period (January – April) during the 08 years (2016-2023) is given below:

Delhi has also reported its lowest Average AQI in 2023 as compared to the corresponding period for last 07 years i.e. from 2016 (barring 2020 – the year of Covid lockdown). A comparative chart depicting the Average AQI for the first four months’ period (January to April) during the 08 years (2016-2023) is given below:

Persistent field-level efforts and targeted policy initiatives in the short/ medium/ long term are expected to result in gradual but marked improvement in the air quality.