Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today handed over appointment letter to Smt Sunita Sharma, wife of martyr civilian Sanjay Sharma at Raj Bhawan, Jammu. AIR Jammu Correspondent reports that the LG assured all possible assistance and support from the UT Administration to the family of the martyred civilian. Sanjay Sharma was killed by terrorists in Pulwama on 26th February, this year.