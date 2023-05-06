Nepal: Kirant community celebrates Ubhauli with joy, fervour

Kathmandu: In Nepal, Ubhauli, the most important festival of the Kirant community, is being celebrated with joy and fervour today. This festival is mostly celebrated in Koshi Province and Kathmandu districts in the country. Ubhauli festival is celebrated every year on the full moon day of the month of Baishakh in the Lunar calendar.

During the festival, the Kiranti folks gather together to celebrate the festival in an organised manner and exchange good wishes. According to the religious book Mundhum of the Kirants, time is divided into two parts, Udhauli and Ubhauli. The Kirant community believes that these two periods are divided on the basis of farming when Ubhauli marks the beginning of farming.