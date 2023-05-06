Central University of Odisha bids farewell to the Registrar

Sunabeda: The Central University of Odisha bid farewell to the outgoing Registrar, Dr. Asit Kumar Das in a befitting manner by organizing a farewell function on its campus at Sunabeda on Thursday 04.05.2023. Dr. Das joined the University in May 2018 and completed his 5 years tenure. He was given a warm farewell and felicitation by Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi; the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Sudhendu Mandal, Adviser –Academic & Administration, Prof. S. K. Palita, Dean School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Prof. N. C. Panda, Dean School of Languages, Shri K. Kosala Rao, Finance Officer; Teachers, Officers and administrative staff of the University.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Tripathi recalled the work done by Dr. Das at CUO which has benefited the University and many employees. He said “Dr. Das was the Chief Secretary of our University family. He was a teacher first and then an administrator. Therefore, in his administration, there was always a sense of a teacher, which played an important role in shaping the culture of future human beings. He has possessed all the good qualities of Jagannath culture of Odisha and has also enriched them”. In the end, the Vice-Chancellor wished him a healthy, peaceful, and prosperous life.

Prof. Mandal recalled the struggle of Dr. Das throughout his life to reach the highest position of Registrar of the Central University. He highlighted the various academic achievements of the outgoing Registrar. Prof. Mandal also greeted him with utariya and expressed his healthy future life. Prof. Panda gave him a warm farewell by chanting the Veda mantra. Prof. S. K. Palita recalled his participation in many decision-making committees of the University which helped the University administration to come up with correct solutions during many predicament situations. Mr. Rao said that we enjoyed very good moments together at CUO and achieved many goals with him.

The teachers, officers, and staff also recalled the work done by Dr. Das at the CUO and remembered the unforgettable moments spent with him.

In his farewell speech, Registrar Dr. Das thanked the Vice-Chancellor, teaching and non-teaching staff, and colleagues for organizing the grand farewell for him. He said ‘I tried to do my best for the development of the University during my tenure with the support of teachers and non-teaching staff of the University. I will remember this place in my whole life.

The Vice-Chancellor felicitated him with a shawl and tribal artifact on this occasion. Dr. Rudrani Mohanty, Faculty of Odia Language and Literature compeered the programme. Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer extended the vote of thanks.