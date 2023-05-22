Kathmandu: Nepal is the world’s largest producer of the high-value spice cardamom followed by India and Bhutan. According to the Trade and Export Promotion Centre, exports jumped by 65 percent year-on-year to 7,871 tonnes largely due to an increase in production.More than 90 percent of the large cardamom grown in Nepal is exported to India, traders said. The spice is also sent to Pakistan. Large cardamom exports account for 5.4 percent of Nepal’s total exports. Large cardamom is being grown in Dadeldhura and Lamjung too.

Large cardamom is grown on 18,000 hectares in the country. The spice is harvested between mid-July and mid-October.