TPCODL rapidly restores electricity supply in Cuttack after severe Kalbaisakhi

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Co Ltd (TPCODL) swiftly responded to the aftermath of a severe Kalbaisakhi that impacted in Cuttack on 19th May, causing significant damage to the electricity infrastructure. With more than one hundred electricity poles broken due to fallen trees, TPCODL’s dedicated employees worked tirelessly to restore power supply to the affected areas.



The powerful storm, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rainfall, caused widespread disruption in Cuttack, leading to power outages and inconvenience for the residents. However, TPCODL’s prompt and efficient response ensured that power supply to Cuttack city was successfully restored by Friday night itself, providing relief to the affected residents.



Furthermore, the restoration work extended to nearby locations, with power supply being fully restored by May 20, 2023.



To expedite the restoration efforts, TPCODL deployed skilled employees who exhibited exceptional dedication and expertise in addressing the damage caused by the fallen trees.



The use of high-quality equipment and resources further contributed to the efficient restoration of the electricity supply.



“TPCODL extends its heartfelt gratitude to the electricity consumers who extended their support and cooperation during this challenging period. Their understanding and assistance greatly facilitated the reparation works, enabling a swift recovery of the power infrastructure in Cuttack,” said Mr M. Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL.



The Company remains dedicated to maintaining a reliable and resilient electricity distribution network, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the communities it serves.



