Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win Zurich Diamond League Final in Switzerland

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has achieved yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 in Switzerland. Neeraj Chopra’s second throw, measuring 88.44 metre, won him the Diamond League trophy last night.

Competing under overcast conditions, Neeraj overstepped and fouled in his first try of the night at the Letzigrund Stadium.

The Indian javelin ace followed up his first two throws with 88.00 metre in his third attempt. Neeraj Chopra recorded 86.11metre in his fourth attempt, and 87.00 metre in his fifth. His last throw measured 83.60 metre.

Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic finished second with a best throw of 86.94 metre which he registered in his fourth attempt. Julian Weber of Germany was third with a best of 83.73metre.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 in Switzerland.

Lauding the Olympic Champion for scripting history, Mr Thakur tweeted that Neeraj Chopra has taken Indian Sports to new heights with his superb performances. The Minister added that he is proud to support the the ace Javelin thrower in his journey.