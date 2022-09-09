Union Mines and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi called for working with true federal spirit to increase the share of mines and minerals to 2.5 per cent in the GDP by 2030. Addressing the National Conference of Mines Ministers after inaugurating it in Hyderabad, minister said currently it is less than one percent. Stating that 2.5 percent target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the minister said reforms have been implemented, processes have been simplified to enhance sustainable and environment friendly mining. He said maximum employment generation and revenue generation can be achieved in mines and minerals after Agriculture sector.

He also said over 60 mining rules have been decriminalized and G-3 permissions sanctioned for limestone and boxite mining. stating that the center is supporting the states for mineral exploration, the minister said Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka states have recorded good progress in this direction. 13 Mines ministers from different states are taking part in the conference while representatives and senior officials from 28 states are taking part in the two- day conference.

Mr Joshi government is expected to generate over 1.5 crore jobs by auctioning about 500 mines by 2030.