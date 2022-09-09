Asia Cup T20: India beat Afghanistan by 101 runs in last Super-Four match in Dubai

In India’s last Super-Four match of Asia Cup T20 cricket, India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Chasing a victory target of 213 runs last night, Afghanistan made 111 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the stipulated twenty overs.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a five-wicket haul, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh chipped in with a wicket each. Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl.

Batting first, India scored 212 runs for the loss of two wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Virat Kohli essayed swashbuckling unbeaten innings of 122 runs while Skipper K. L. Rahul also put up a breezy half-century. Virat Kohli was declared the Player of the Match. For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad took two wickets.

Star Indian batter, Virat Kohli, completed 24,000 runs in international cricket. He finally completed his much-anticipated 71st century. Now, Kohli has 24,002 runs in 468 international matches in 522 innings across all formats. He has scored 71 centuries and 124 half-centuries in the sport. He is the seventh-highest run scorer in history of international cricket.

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in the last Super Four Match of Asia Cup T20 cricket at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 this evening Indian Time. Both the teams will play final match on Sunday evening.