NAVY CHILDREN SCHOOL DELHI CELEBRATES ANNUAL DAY – 2022

New Delhi : Navy Children School Delhi celebrated its Annual Day on 15 November 2022 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium. Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff and Mrs Kala Hari Kumar, President NWWA graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively. The function was also attended by senior Naval officers, invitees, guests and parents. The theme for this year’s Annual Day was ‘Navonmesh’ – A New Beginning.

The event underlined the importance of hope and new beginning for humanity after Covid-19 pandemic. The event was a medley of dance, poetry, orchestra and drama. The programme commenced with ‘Swagat Gaan’, a welcome dance praising our motherland and its glory. It was followed by ‘Musical Symphony’ where the students played a blend of musical instruments accompanied by beat boxing. Students with special needs from ‘Sankalp’ gave an enthralling dance performance on medley of Bollywood songs. The tiny tots of primary school presented ‘Wheel of Life’, the life cycle of a butterfly and highlighted the importance of resilience. The yearning of the school, waiting for its students to return to its portals during Coivid-19 pandemic was portrayed through the musical play ‘Prateeksha’.

Students of primary school enchanted the audience by taking them into dreamland through ‘Magical World of Books’. Skillful precision and coordinated movements were at display during ‘Sports Synergy’. The students also sensitised the audience through a medley ‘Save Soil’ which underlined the need for preservation of soil. ‘Cheraw Frolic’ a traditional cultural dance form of Mizoram was presented by students with rhythmic coordination using bamboo staves. ‘The Finale’ event saw all 1100 performers coming together singing the glory of humanity and giving a message of hope to everyone.

The school principal, Mrs Oshima Mathur along with Head Boy and Head Girl presented the school report showcasing achievements of the school in academics, co-curricular and sports along with new initiatives taken by the school.

The Chief Guest commended the stellar performance of the school in academics, sports and co-curricular fields. He also praised the school’s efforts in upgradation of academic facilities and infrastructure development. The Chief Guest encouraged the students to inculcate reading habits and take charge of their lives with responsibility, right attitude, determination, inquisitiveness and passion without fear of failure. The Chief Guest presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakhs to the school on this occasion for infrastructure development.