National Conclave on Technical Textiles “Protech” under National Technical Textiles Mission

New Delhi : The Ministry of Textiles in partnership with Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA) and Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA) organized a full-day event “National Conclave on Technical Textiles – Protech” here today. The Chief Guest, Ms. Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, inaugurated the Conclave.

The Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, also inaugurated the exhibition of companies encompassing wide range of protective textile products.

There were three panel discussions in the conclave covering Prospect of indigenisation of Protective Textile products in India, Experience and Expectations of consumers towards adoption of Indian protective textiles and Market promotion & Export opportunities of Protective Textiles in India along with Global Best Practices. Around 450 participants attended the conclave including Officials and Representatives from Central Government, Indian Forces, researchers, entrepreneurs and professionals related to technical textiles especially Protech.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, highlighted that India’s textile industry is a major contributor to the Indian economy and India’s exports. The Technical Textile is a sunrise industry with a robust growth rate of 10% annually. However, the sector is still small in size and there is a lot of opportunity for India to be a prominent player in the global arena.

Talking about the vibrancy and energy in the Technical Textiles sector, she added that India is poised to emerge as a powerful destination for manufacturing and exports. However, it is the need of the hour to focus on product diversification, design, aesthetics, as well as need for training for the manpower involved.

She highlighted the concerted effort by the Ministry of Textiles under the NTTM to develop and implement standards for the technical textiles items and produce and market quality products that are at par with international standards.

She highlighted that one of the most prominent applications of technical textiles is in protective segment, which are used for its functional performance in the areas of protection. Focus should be on indigenization of technology and implementation of quality standards in niche Protech items, given the spur in global demand and usage for Protech products, she further added.

Ms. Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, in her address she mentioned that there is a need to focus on outcome-oriented R&D in the sector, and given Ministry of Textiles’ focus on R&D which is a major component of the NTTM, tremendous growth is anticipated in the coming years. She apprised about the Government’s efforts on resolving issues in this sector in terms of credit support, subsidy support, facilitation of investment flow among others. She mentioned that the Technical Textiles industry will be a catalyst to fulfil India’s vision of Industry 4.0.

Mr. Rajeev Saxena, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, presented on the credentials of Indian technical textiles market, especially protech, to the august gathering of the conclave. He emphasized on the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) and its components including Research, Development and Innovation; Skilling, Training and Education; Promotion and Market Development; and Export Promotion.

He highlighted on the various initiatives undertaken under the mission such as supporting R&D Projects in niche and strategic Protech areas, QCOs on 12 protech items, among others. He stated that the Government will soon be coming up with guidelines to support create an education ecosystem and skilled workforce in the field of technical textiles with the development of new courses & laboratory infrastructure in technical textiles, amongst others to promote the growth of technical textiles in India.

Mr. Raj Kumar Jain, Chairman, NITRA, said that the market for Technical Textiles is expanding as the products are being put to use by an ever-increasing number of end users in various industries such as protective wear, agriculture, amongst others. Furthermore, with the increase in disposable income, the consumption of technical textiles is expected to increase even in retail households in the near future. He appreciated Ministry of Textiles for launching many Schemes for growth and development of technical textiles such as PLI scheme, PM MITRA, National Technical Textiles Mission etc. He highlighted that the Government of India is promoting indigenous manufacture of technical textiles to explore the global opportunities and cater to the domestic demand as well.

Mr. Amit Agarwal, Chairman, ITTA, highlighted that protective textiles are not only used in fire scenarios, but have wider usage in many hazardous prone activities related to energy transmission, radiation energy, amongst others. He stated that there exists a huge potential for protective textiles in India given increasing exposure to hazards and presence of five crore people in organized and almost equal people in unorganized sector. India should focus on enhancing the standardization for technical textiles items, he added. He emphasized that mandation for the use of technical textiles by user industry would significantly drive the growth of technical textiles in India.

Dr. Arindam Basu, Director General, NITRA, apprised about the research facilities and projects undertaken by Northern India Textiles Research Association in the field of technical textiles, especially protective textiles.