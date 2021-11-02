National Sports Awards 2021 announced ; President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the awards on 13th November 2021

New Delhi : Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2021 today. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan on 13th November, 2021(Saturday) at 1630 hrs.National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.

‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of previous four years.

‘Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games’ is given for good performance over a period of previous four years and showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

‘Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games’ is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

‘Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games’ is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports by their performance and continue to contribute to promotion of sports event after their retirement.

‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar’ is given to corporate entities (both in private and public sector), sports control boards, NGOs including sports bodies at theState and National level who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

Overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.

A large number of nominations were received for these awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (former Judge of Supreme Court), consisting members from eminent sportspersons and persons having experience in sports journalism & sports administrator etc.

Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, the Government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities:

Major Dhyan Chand KhelRatna Award 2021

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Discipline 1. Neeraj Chopra Athletics 2. Ravi Kumar Wrestling 3. LovlinaBorgohain Boxing 4. Sreejesh P.R Hockey 5. AvaniLekhara Para Shooting 6. SumitAntil Para Athletics 7. PramodBhagat Para Badminton 8. Krishna Nagar Para Badminton 9. Manish Narwal Para Shooting 10. Mithali Raj Cricket 11. Sunil Chhetri Football 12. Manpreet Singh Hockey

(ii) Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2021

S. No. Name of the Sportsperson Discipline Arpinder Singh Athletics SimranjitKaur Boxing ShikharDhawan Cricket Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Fencing Monika Hockey VandanaKatariya Hockey SandeepNarwal Kabaddi HimaniUttamParab Mallakhamb AbhishekVerma Shooting AnkitaRaina Tennis Deepak Punia Wrestling Dilpreet Singh Hockey Harman Preet Singh Hockey Rupinder Pal Singh Hockey Surender Kumar Hockey AmitRohidas Hockey BirendraLakra Hockey Sumit Hockey Nilakanta Sharma Hockey Hardik Singh Hockey VivekSagar Prasad Hockey Gurjant Singh Hockey Mandeep Singh Hockey Shamsher Singh Hockey Lalit Kumar Upadhyay Hockey Varun Kumar Hockey Simranjeet Singh Hockey YogeshKathuniya Para Athletics Nishad Kumar Para Athletics Praveen Kumar Para Athletics SuhashYathiraj Para Badminton SinghrajAdhana Para Shooting Bhavina Patel Para Table Tennis Harvinder Singh Para Archery Sharad Kumar Para Athletics

(iii) Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2021

Life-Time Category:

S. No. Name of the Coach Discipline T. P. Ouseph Athletics SarkarTalwar Cricket Sarpal Singh Hockey Ashan Kumar Kabaddi Tapan Kumar Panigrahi Swimming

Regular Category:

S. No. Name of the Coach Discipline Radhakrishnan Nair P Athletics SandhyaGurung Boxing PritamSiwach Hockey Jai PrakashNautiyal Para Shooting Subramanian Raman Table Tennis

(iv) Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2021

S.No. Name Discipline Lekha K.C. Boxing AbhijeetKunte Chess Davinder Singh Garcha Hockey Vikas Kumar Kabaddi Sajjan Singh Wrestling

(vi) Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2021

S. No. Category Entity recommended for RashtriyaKhelProtsahanPuraskar, 2021 1. Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent ManavRachna Educational Institution 2. Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility Indian Oil Corporation Limited

(vii) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2021:

Panjab University – Chandigarh