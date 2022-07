New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has stressed on the need to maintain the unity of the country.

He said, there are some elements in the country that are trying to create acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology.

Speaking at an event organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council in New Delhi today, Mr Doval said, the way India is progressing will benefit people from all religions.