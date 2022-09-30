National level exhibition of traditional products from SFURTI clusters being organized for the first time commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : Khadi and Village Industries Commission, a Statutory Body under Ministry of MSME, is organizing a SFURTI Mela at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi from 1st October to 15th October, 2022. This national level exhibition of traditional products from SFURTI clusters is being organized for the first time, also commemorating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Under SFURTI, traditional artisans are organized into clusters for manufacturing value added traditional products to enhance their income. These clusters cover traditional sectors such handloom, handicrafts, khadi, coir, agro-products, etc. Government of India provides assistance for infrastructure development, capacity building, marketing and design promotion, etc. Till date, 498 clusters have been supported under SFURTI across the country directly benefiting around 3 lakh artisans.

During the SFURTI Mela, 100 artisans from 50 SFURTI clusters covering 28 States will be showcasing their traditional products of handloom, handicrafts, khadi, coir, agro-processing These include clusters such as- Sozni Embroidery cluster of Jammu and Kashmir, Cane and Bamboo cluster of Meghalaya, Channapatna Toy cluster of Karnataka, Natural Dye Cluster of Rajasthan, Madhubani painting Cluster of Bihar, Kolhapuri Traditional Jewellery cluster of Maharashtra, Coir cluster of Kerala, Carpet and Durrie Cluster of Uttar Pradesh, Millet Cluster of Odisha, Eri Silk Khadi Cluster of Arunachal Pradesh among others.

The purpose of this SFURTI Mela is to promote the traditional products from across the country among the citizens, during the festive times. Besides, this mela will also open new avenues for the artisans for marketing and sales of these cluster products.

Live demonstration of manufacturing processes of traditional products has also been organized in the Theme pavilion of this Mela.

Products Pictures