NASA to Attempt First Controlled Flight on Mars As Soon As Monday

New York: NASA is targeting no earlier than Monday, April 19, for the first flight of its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter at approximately 3:30 a.m. EDT (12:30 a.m. PDT).

Data from the first flight will return to Earth a few hours following the autonomous flight. A livestream will begin at 6:15 a.m. EDT (3:15 a.m. PDT), as the helicopter team prepares to receive the data downlink in the Space Flight Operations Facility at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Watch on NASA Television, the agency app, website, and social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

If the flight takes place April 19, a postflight briefing will be held at 2 p.m. EDT (11 a.m. PDT).

The participants are:

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate

Michael Watkins, JPL director

MiMi Aung, Ingenuity Mars Helicopter project manager at JPL

Bob Balaram, Ingenuity Mars Helicopter chief engineer at JPL

Håvard Grip, Ingenuity Mars Helicopter chief pilot at JPL

Justin Maki, Perseverance Mars rover imaging scientist and deputy principal investigator of Mastcam-Z instrument at JPL