CHSE Sets January 2-12 for Practical Exams in 2025 Higher Secondary Curriculum

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has announced the schedule for the Annual Higher Secondary Examinations-2025:

  • Internal Assessment and Project Examination: December 23 to December 30, 2024. This includes assessments for all non-practical subjects across Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational streams, as well as project evaluations for Commerce.
  • Practical Examination: January 2 to January 12, 2025. This will cover practical subjects in Science, Arts, Commerce, and Integrated Vocational courses.

Important Information:

  1. Examinations will proceed as scheduled, even if any date is declared a holiday.
  2. Candidates must arrive 30 minutes early and enter the examination room 15 minutes prior.
  3. All examinations will be conducted under CCTV surveillance.
  4. For Commerce projects, groups of at least 24 students will be formed for evaluation and viva-voce, conducted by the subject teacher.
  5. Any discrepancies in the schedule must be reported to the Controller of Examinations immediately.
  6. Question papers for internal assessments must follow CHSE guidelines.
  7. Project work should be handwritten and limited to 6 A4-sized pages.
