CHSE Sets January 2-12 for Practical Exams in 2025 Higher Secondary Curriculum

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has announced the schedule for the Annual Higher Secondary Examinations-2025:

: December 23 to December 30, 2024. This includes assessments for all non-practical subjects across Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational streams, as well as project evaluations for Commerce. Practical Examination: January 2 to January 12, 2025. This will cover practical subjects in Science, Arts, Commerce, and Integrated Vocational courses.

Important Information: