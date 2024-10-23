CHSE Sets January 2-12 for Practical Exams in 2025 Higher Secondary Curriculum

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has announced the schedule for the Annual Higher Secondary Examinations-2025:
- Internal Assessment and Project Examination: December 23 to December 30, 2024. This includes assessments for all non-practical subjects across Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational streams, as well as project evaluations for Commerce.
- Practical Examination: January 2 to January 12, 2025. This will cover practical subjects in Science, Arts, Commerce, and Integrated Vocational courses.
Important Information:
- Examinations will proceed as scheduled, even if any date is declared a holiday.
- Candidates must arrive 30 minutes early and enter the examination room 15 minutes prior.
- All examinations will be conducted under CCTV surveillance.
- For Commerce projects, groups of at least 24 students will be formed for evaluation and viva-voce, conducted by the subject teacher.
- Any discrepancies in the schedule must be reported to the Controller of Examinations immediately.
- Question papers for internal assessments must follow CHSE guidelines.
- Project work should be handwritten and limited to 6 A4-sized pages.