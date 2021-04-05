Myntra gears up for a stylish second inning as the ‘Official Fashion Partner’ of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bengaluru: Myntra announces its association with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), one of the most popular T20 franchises in India, as its official fashion partner, for the upcoming edition of the most awaited cricketing extravaganza. As part of this association, Myntra will create unique content stories with RCB through the lens of fashion, while also extending the association onto the Myntra app with various offerings. Customers will be able to shop for the official RCB merchandise, access curated RCB special offers and engage in fan contests to win prizes. This season promises to be the most awaited and exciting season for RCB fans till date, thereby building a deeper connection with the franchise’s wide and ardent fan base across the country

Myntra and RCB are set to create about 150 engaging videos for the die-hard fans of the game under four broad themes, which will be released on RCB’s social channels. These are Bold Diaries – series of videos showcasing the ‘behind the scenes’ life of an RCB player, RCB Insider – a satirical and humorous series of videos mainly led by the very popular character ‘Mr. Nags’, played by comedian Danish Sait, Game Day – videos that show different interviews with the players and coaches before and after the match, and RCB 12th Man – a series of videos completely dedicated to RCB fans. This content collaboration will allow Myntra to give RCB fans a peek into the lives of their favorite cricketing icons, such as their fashion choices and various other preferences.

Additionally, Myntra will collaborate with RCB on five bespoke quirky fashion content pieces for their digital properties. The videos will be available across two of the key RCB’s digital properties, RCB Insider and RCB Bold Diaries, featuring ‘Mr. Nags’ and various other Marquee players of the team.

‘Mr. Nags’ has announced the RCB-Myntra partnership with a humorous two-and-a-half-minute video, where he vividly emphasizes the essence of partnerships, drawing from both, personal and professional examples of himself and some of RCB’s players. The video can be viewed here https://www.instagram.com/tv/CNROpPwHXw9/?igshid=pbu7hj9nr57m

RCB’s strong fan following, both on and off ground (Digital & Social), coupled with Myntra’s wide consumer base, will provide both entities an opportunity to drive unique and interesting conversations to keep the audience engaged and entertained through the T20 season. Myntra seeks to reach 30 million people through this integration.

Speaking on the association, Harish Narayanan, CMO Myntra, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with RCB, after a very fruitful association in the previous edition. Our collaboration with RCB will touch millions of fans, a number that’s considered one of the highest among T20 teams, across the team’s social media platforms. This is a unique association as it allows us to integrate our brand presence and engage with the audience at various levels across all leading communication channels of the franchise. We look forward to an exciting T20 season that will allow us to form deep and lasting connections with the league’s enthusiasts.”

Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are delighted to partner with Myntra in the consecutive year, the leading e-commerce platform for fashion in India. RCB shares the same ethos of being a cutting- edge lifestyle brand, and this association further helps enhance the proposition. In addition to our official partnership, we are glad to also have Myntra as our lead sponsor on our marquee digital content properties – RCB Insider, 12th man TV, Bold Diaries and Game Day. This truly enhances the opportunities for bespoke brand integration, reach and engagement of the partnership.”