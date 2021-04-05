Jagatsinghpur Congress demonstrates over power tariff increase

Report by Kahnu Nanda , Jagatsinghpur: The District Congress Committee [DCC] on Monday staged a demonstration and protest meeting in front of local electric department sub division office here, the party supporters fumed over power tariff increase by 30 paise per unit by Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission [OERC].

DCC president Natabar Barik led the agitation accompanying party senior leaders and discussed OERC decision, a minimal rise of 30 paise per KWH in energy charge from the consumer, it amounts to a above 5 percent rise in overall retail supply tariff, moreover after TATA took over power distribution works, electric charges have been hiked twice in last seven months, we demand state government interference and immediate roll back of the OERC decision, DCC president Barik claimed.

Furthermore DCC youth wing President Prasanta Kumar Mallick speaking at agitation site said Odisha has been earned name producing electric power in country but ironically our people are paying excess power charge than other states. Among others DCC leaders Sarveswar Panda, Mahani charan Rout, Pratima Mallick,Askhya Kumar Mohanty and Abhya Kumar Mohanty were spoke on the occasion. Later a memorandum was sent to state Governor seeking his interference.