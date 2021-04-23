Muthoot Finance provides free medical assistance to all its employees PAN India to win against the second-wave of COVID-19

Kochi: Muthoot Finance is India’s largest gold loan NBFC. The company has initiated a COVID-19 medical support system for its 35,000 + employees to provide free telephonic and video consultation for coronavirus affected employees and their family members. This online medical consultation is arranged through Muthoot Super Speciality Hospitals located at Kozhencherry and Pathanamthitta.

The online medical facility can be availed by all Muthoot Finance employees all over India and their immediate family members to solve COVID-19 related medical support or emergencies hassle free. This medical service support is completely free of cost and will remain operational 24 hours via online consultation from medical professionals.

Mr. George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance said, “We aim to act on the current second wave of coronavirus situation by extending medical support to our employees and their families through our internal technology enabled medical services that will protect over 35000 families PAN India.”

Muthoot Finance is extending this medical assistance with an aim to help all its employees that are working tirelessly for the wellbeing of the company and its stakeholders.