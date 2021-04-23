Naveen Jindal Draws Huge Applause for Supply of Medical Oxygen by JSPL

Bhubaneswar: After supply of 20 tons of medical oxygen from Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) plant at Angul to Telengana on 22nd April, complements and appreciation have poured in for JSPL’s Naveen Jindal for his timely response to COVID-19 Crisis in the Country.

Various people including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior leaders of the country have appreciated JSPL’s prompt response.

Shri Naveen Jindal has assured that JSPL will make all effort to supply medical oxygen to various parts of the country.

Sri Jindal participated in the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s meeting of the select Industry leaders held today to discuss the supply of medical oxygen to the hospitals in India.

“Really appreciate Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi calling a meeting of industry leaders that produce Oxygen in order to address the #OxygenShortage in our hospitals. He heard us patiently for an hour, gave his ideas and promised that our suggestions will be acted upon,” he said in a twitter message.

