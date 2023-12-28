Music by Bollywood singers Jaden and Twin Strings to be exciting at Kwanja Celebration 2023

Bhubaneswar: The people of the state capital bhubaneswar are all set to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people to multiply the joy of the festival by listening directly to the music of bollywood’s renowned singers. In order to achieve this, a colorful cultural and musical program ‘Kwanja Celebration 2023’ will be organized on December 29, 2023. Bollywood singer Jaden and Twin Strings will be attending the event to be held at the IDCO exhibition ground. DJ Tushar will also create thrill in the minds of the audience.

At the Kwanja Celebration 2023, people will be able to enjoy colorful and wonderful cultural programs and enjoy various delicious dishes. Kwanja Celebrations were also held in 2021 and 22. Keeping in view the huge success of both the editions, it has been decided to organize this event again in Bhubaneswar. More than four thousand viewers can enjoy the event simultaneously.

Pranav Mahipal, Vatsal Vardhan Patangia, Anmol Dash and Aakash Kumar Singh, the organisers of the event, said, “The objective of the event is to empower the youth and give a shape to the future. There will be a reflection of cultural, diversity in it. Our objective is to empower the youth of entrepreneurship, sports, education and health.

We want to attract the youth by moving ahead in line with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s belief that the journey of any country is reflected in the journey of its society. Kwanja Celebration 2023 is a testament to our commitment to that. Through this initiative, we want to encourage active cooperation and creativity to the youth. ’’