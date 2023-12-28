106th Indian Economic Association Conference Begins at KIIT

Bhubaneswar : The 106th edition of the Indian Economic Association (IEA) Conference commenced with insightful remarks from distinguished speakers, shedding light on crucial economic aspects and the evolving landscape of technology and policy-making.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session, Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, noted economist and Former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission of India underscored the strength of the Indian democracy despite competing interests, ensuring policy continuity despite changing governments.

He delved into the influence of evolving technology, emphasizing the rise of tech giants in impacting decision-making processes. Dr. Ahluwalia highlighted the impending structural changes needed to accompany technology-led advancements.

He advocated for a balanced policy approach to integrate new technology without inhibiting innovation, stressing the importance of ensuring vulnerable populations have access to jobs. He urged economists to reflect on these challenges and encouraged diverse perspectives within the Indian Economic Association.

Dr. Ahluwalia released a special book on the occasion titled ‘Community Builder for Education, Empowerment and Enlightenment’ in honour of the contribution of the Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

Dr. Samanta, also the Patron of the Indian Economic Association, expressed his gratitude for hosting the conference at KIIT. He highlighted the institution’s meticulous financial management as he recounted the humble beginnings of KIIT and KISS, emphasizing their rapid transformation into globally acclaimed entities.

President of the Indian Economic Association Conference, Dr. Biswajit Chatterjee gave an exhaustive picture of the Indian economy at the macro level. Other speakers included the Association President of the conference Dr. Tapan Kumar Shandilya, Chief Convenor Dr Anil Kumar Thakur, Vice President of IEA Dr. A. Jothi Murugan, Vice President IEA Dr. Devendra Awasti, among others.

The Architect of IEA award honor was bestowed upon well-known economist Prof. Vedagiri Shanmugasundaram. In contrast, the Best Controller award was given to the Registrar of B R A Bihar University Dr Sanjay Kumar. The Gyanchand Academic Excellence Award was given to Pankaj Kumar, post-doctoral researcher of the Dept of Economics, T M Bhagalpur University.