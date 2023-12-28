Sports

AFC Cup 2023/24: Odisha FC Braces for Inter Zone Semi-final Challenge

Odisha FC's Continental Journey: AFC Cup Inter-Zone Semifinal Dates Set, Excitement Builds

By Odisha Diary bureau

 

The AFC Cup draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday 28th Dec 2023, has firmly outlined the route to glory for the 2023/24 season.

Emerging as champions of the AFC Cup South Zone, Odisha FC faces an intense challenge against the ASEAN Zone Champion in the upcoming inter zonal semifinals. Their maiden continental appearance has already showcased their mettle, securing a spot in the knockout stages after a decisive victory over Bashundhara Kings.

Scheduled for March 7 (away) and March 14 (home) of 2024, the two-leg Inter-Zone Semi-finals promise riveting clashes, with Odisha FC set to vie for a coveted spot in the AFC Cup Inter-Zone Final on April 17 & 24.

