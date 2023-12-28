KIIT Beach Volleyball Women Team got Bronze Medal in All India Inter Zonal University Beach Volleyball Championship at Chennai.   

The All India Inter Zonal University Women Beach Volleyball Championship under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi organized by AMET University, Chennai from 26th – 27th December 2023 was concluded today.

In the 1st to 4th Position league round today KIIT University Women defeated VELS University by 2-0 sets and lost to Karbagam University & SRM IST. The AIU Beach Volleyball event was introduced 1st time in the University Sports event this year. In yesterday’s group stage match KIIT University defeated University of Madras by 2-0 sets and Parul University, Gujarat by 2-0 sets.

The players of the Women team are Asha Mundary & Shibani Priyadarshini and Sangita Toppo as Coach. All the players thanked Prof. Samanta for providing them constant support and all facilities.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT University beach Volleyball Team for getting Bronze Medal and wished them good luck. He also conveyed his best wishes to the players for their future competitions.