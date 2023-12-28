KIIT University Yogasana Women Team Wins Silver Medal in the All India Inter University Inter Zonal Yogasana Championship.

The the All India Inter University Inter Zonal Yogasana (Men & Women) Championship is organized by School of Sports & Yogic Sciences, KIIT – Deemed to be University under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi from 25th – 27th December 2023 was concluded today. A total of 32 teams (Top 16 from North East Zone & Top 16 South West Zone) participated in the said Championship. The KIIT Women Team consisting of 6 players (Manisha Pradhan, Sabitri Sabar, Debangini Sabar, Jamuna Kalka, Juli Nayak, Santoshi Jani ) & Madhusmita Senapati as Coach won the Silver Medal in the All India Inter University Inter Zonal Yogasana Championship. The KIIT Men team stood 4th in the championship. All the players of KIIT Team thanked Prof. Samanta for providing them constant support and all facilities.

Results:

Team Women

1. University of Calicut

2. KIIT University

3. University of Kalyani

Team Men

1. Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar

2. Lovely Professional University, Punjab

3. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

Individual Women

1. Swarnali Ghosh, University of Kalyani

2. Anusha C M, University of Calicut

3. Juli Nayak, KIIT University

Individual Men

1. Koushik Bairagi, Visva Bharati University

2. Vaibhav Kumar, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University

3. Chetan, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology

Guest List:

Ø Dr. Taraknath Pramanik, AIU Chief Observer, Yogasana

Ø Dr. Mahender Singh, AIU Observer Yogasana

Ø Shri. Tarini Prasad Das, Sports Officer, SCB Medical College

Ø Shri. Neelkamal Roy, Member, Bihar Volleyball Association

Ø Shri. Nikhil Kumar Dalai, Chief Referee, Yogasana

All the players & officials from different universities and AIU Observers thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championships.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT Women Team on winning the Silver Medal. He also wished all the participants from various universities all the best for their future competitions.