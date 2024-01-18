Mukteswar Dance Festival enters into the Second evening with Odissi Flavour and Fervour

Bhubaneswar: Mukteswar Dance Festival organised by the Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture in association with Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi witnessed more visitors on the second evening.

The programme started with Shiva Vandana by Biswanath Mishra along with his group invoking the blessing of Lord Shiva “Rudrastakam” Om Namah Shivaya.

The Solo Dance started by Gaurishankar Dash, his first item was Bagesree Pallavi set to Rag Bagesree and Tal Jati and Ektali followed by Abhinaya Kaibarta Prasanga adapted from Odia poet Upendra Bhanja’s Baidehisa Bilas described the episode from the epic Ramayan.

The second item was duet performed by Aniket Pallav Nayak & Biswarupa Dixit who presented Bakulavarana Pallavi set to Raag- Bakulavarana and Taal- Ek Taali. The music was composed by Guru Sukanta Kumar Kundu, rhythm was composed by Guru Dhaneswar Swain, dance was choreographed by Guru Pravat Kumar Swain and Directed by Guru Aruna Mohanty followed by an invincible personality and greatest warrior Arjuna Dui Adhyaya set to Rag-Raag Malika and Taal-Taal Malika. The script was prepared by Kedar Mishra, music was composed by Prof. Guru Ramahari Das & Guru Bijay Kumar Jena, Rhythm composed by Guru Dhaneswar Swain and dance was Choreographed by Guru Dr. Aruna Mohanty.

The group Odissi Dance by the dancers from Suravi led by Guru Pitambar Biswal started with Harihara Sabda names of two prominent deities Vishnu and Shiva set to Rag-Chandrakosh and Tal-Ekatali & Jati followed by Bakulabharana Pallavi based on Raag- Bakulabharana and Taal-Jhampa. Their next presentation was Bhadrakalistak set to Raag-Mohana and Taal-Ekatali. The dance was choreographed by Guru Dr. Pitambar Biswal.

The dignitaries who grace the occasion by lighting the lamp were Guru Dr. Aruna Mohanty, Eminent Dancer & President Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi; Guru Dhaneswar Swain, Eminent Odissi Mardala Player; Shri Prabodh Kumar Rath, Secretary, Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi and Dr. Sangita Gosain, Former Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre. The programme was anchored by Dr. Srinibas Ghatuary and Nazia Alam. Officers/ Staffs from Odia Language, Literature & Culture and Odisha Sangita Nataka Akademi were coordinating during the festival. The festival was live telecast in DD-Bharti and Live streaming in Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department social media platforms.