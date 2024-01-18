TPSODL Conducts Blood Donation Drive in Jeypore; Collects 55 Units

Jeypore, January: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), organized a blood donation drive in Jeypore aimed to address social causes and work towards providing quality healthcare facilities to its communities. TPSODL employees volunteered during the event, and a total of 55 units of blood were collected.

This event marked another successful chapter in TPSODL’s cause towards community welfare. The company is always committed to helping and making a positive difference in the communities it serves.

Amit Garg, CEO of TPSODL, says, “Our blood donation camp exemplifies our dedication to supporting meaningful causes. The enthusiastic involvement of our employees showcases our ongoing commitment to contributing to the betterment of society.”

Mr. Manmath Nath Mishra, Superintending Engineer of Jeypore Circle, Mr. Varun Chaudhary, Executive Engineer of Jeypore Division, along with Mr. Randhir Kumar, CSR Head of TPSODL, joined this blood donation drive.

The blood donation camp was conducted in partnership with ‘Ama Odisha’, CSR wing of the leading daily Odia newspaper, The Sambad, and the Government Blood Bank in Jeypore,