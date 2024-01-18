TPCODL lights up Shreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa

Puri, Odisha, January 18, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is successfully powering the Puri Jagannath Heritage Corridor, and various amenities with an objective to improve the infrastructure for devotees visiting Puri, one of the holiest pilgrimages in the country.

The project entailed the development of a robust electrical system for the heritage corridor, including multi-level car parking at Jail Road, parking at Jagannath Ballava Pilgrim centre, Mahodadhi Market Complex, Municipality Market complex, AC Hangar and EV charging infrastructure at Samanga parking place. The event was a testament to the meticulous planning and execution by TPCODL.

About 300 officials worked round-the-clock, deployed at all changeover points, 33/11 kV Primary Substations (PSS), for Preventive maintenance of feeders and Substations in the town, leakage current testing and ensuring redundant power supply arrangements across all voltage levels.

TPCODL has also reinforced its operational capacity to ensure high-quality service. All critical Primary Substations (PSS) have been strengthened. The Power Transformer (PTR) at the 33/11kV Talabania PSS has been upgraded from 8 MVA to 12.5/16 MVA to meet increased load demand.

For safety, fire extinguishers have been installed at all critical installations like PSS, Compact Sub Station (CSS) and Distribution Substation (DSS). This step is part of TPCODL’s commitment to maintain a safe work environment and protect its infrastructure. The company has also ensured that all temporary electrical connections are properly metered. As a result, 23 such connections provided to cater power demand of approx. 2200 KW across 15 locations. Further, dedicated diesel generator (DG) backup is also arranged to ensure that there is no disruption in power supply.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, said, “At TPCODL, we are committed to power progress. Our dedicated teams, robust infrastructure and focus on safety and reliability are the pillars that enable us to light up the holy city. We take immense pride in powering Puri and are deeply grateful to Govt of Odisha for providing us the opportunity to contribute towards the inauguration of the Shreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa in such a meaningful way. ”