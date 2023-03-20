MS Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav Bat for a New Experience in JioCinema’s TATA IPL campaign titled, Digital India Ka Digital TATA IPL

Mumbai: JioCinema kicked off its TATA IPL campaign starring India legend MS Dhoni and World No. 1 T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav. Titled Digital India Ka Digital TATA IPL, the pan-India campaign also features popular actors Shweta Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee and is aimed to trigger excitement about watching TATA IPL on digital for free with a slew of fan-friendly features.

The TVC, released in 11 languages, is a satire on the redundancy of appointment viewing. Directed by top ad filmmaker Amit Sharma, the campaign’s lead promotional film is set in a small-town sweetmeats shop where a group of friends bunch up to watch the TATA IPL, albeit digitally, and that’s where the core message of the campaign kicks in. It features Dhoni and Yadav caught in the thick of their respective matches, being abruptly and humorously interrupted only to find out that live match action is, in fact, being controlled by this group of friends.

More bystanders come and join this group of friends as they sample this exciting new way of experiencing the TATA IPL. The cricket stars break the fourth wall and plead with the fans not to tinker with the screen too much, be it with the camera angles or replaying key moments, and instead allow them to carry on playing. The underlying thought is ingeniously put forward through this exchange, by demonstrating how watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema offers fans an unprecedented degree of autonomy during live action, something that TV cannot offer.

“Consumers are embracing interactivity across lifestyle digital services. Screen gestures like scrolling, swiping, pinching, zooming and scrubbing have become muscle memory. So why should the TATA IPL still be watched the old-fashioned, passive way? Our campaign attempts to reboot consumers’ expectations about how they will experience the TATA IPL this season. Through a suite of immersive fan-centric digital offerings, JioCinema will hand over the power to fans and viewers, giving them unprecedented control over how, when, and where they watch their favourite teams and players,” said Viacom18’s Creative Head of Marketing, Shagun Seda.

“JioCinema is going to change the way we watch TATA IPL forever. Our campaign speaks to India’s youth who demand and get the maximum out of their digital entertainment. JioCinema is the best app to offer them the TATA IPL experience like never before,” said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India.

The campaign Digital India Ka Digital TATA IPL will also feature a slew of other TVCs that will hero a series of features – be it free-streaming, first-time ever 4K streaming, commentary in 12 languages, multi-cam mode, 360 VR, multiple feeds that will elevate the average fan’s viewing experience. Conceptualized by Ogilvy and produced by Chrome Pictures, Digital India Ka Digital TATA IPL is a 360-degree campaign spanning print, digital, and OOH avenues, among others.

Campaign Credits

Agency Team Piyush Pandey (Executive Chairman & Creative Director, South Asia), Sukesh Nayak (Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India), Hirol Gandhi (President & Head of office, Mumbai & Kolkata), Hemant Sharma (Group Creative Director, Copy). Sagar Jadhav (Group Creative Director, Art), Ajey Shetty (Vice President, Account Management), Keyur Deo (Group Account Manager) Production House Chrome Pictures Director Amit Sharma & Aman Rai Producer Abhishek Notani

The 2023 season of TATA IPL commences on 31st March, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All matches will be live on JioCinema for no cost this season. JioCinema is available to Airtel, Vi, Jio and BSNL subscribers.

The 2023 season of TATA IPL commences on 31st March, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All matches will be live on JioCinema for no cost this season. JioCinema is available to Airtel, Vi, Jio and BSNL subscribers.