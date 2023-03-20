On World Happiness Day, Vedanta Aluminium launches ‘Employee Wellness and Lifestyle Program’

New Delhi : On World Happiness Day, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, launches Umang, an Employee Wellness & Lifestyle Program to improve the wellbeing and happiness quotient of employees and their families. The company announced its partnership with MantraCare, one of India’s top health technology companies working in the realm of holistic health management.

Vedanta Aluminium is one of the world’s largest aluminium producers with expansive operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh which are run by a vibrant & diverse workforce. The employees work in a highly competitive environment, striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries on innovation. Vedanta Aluminiumhas world-class townships, well-equipped with gyms, sports complexes, swimming pools, playing grounds and more, for employees to be able to maintain a high-level of physical fitness.

While the company has been conducting sessions on various facets of health, it has now gone a step further to create a structured round-the-year programme with the firm belief that holistic wellbeingcan help employees and their families improve their physical health, boost morale and work-life balance. As part of the Umangprogram, the company will offer online psychological counselling, physiotherapy, yoga, meditation, weight management, de-addiction and various other services to employees through an interactive app.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO, Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business, said, “Our people are at the heart of our aspirations to be a world leader in aluminium. We believe that happy employees create happier workplaces, more cohesive teams and a high-performance working culture.We have created several policies and welfare programs designed to help our employees lead a healthy and balanced life. Through Umang, we are now expanding the ambit to enable our employees and their families further in leading happier and more fulfilling personal & professional lives.”

Mr. Himanshu Jain, CEO of MantraCare, Vedanta Aluminium’s partner in the corporate wellness & lifestyle program, adds,“We are pleased to announce that Vedanta Aluminium, India’s foremostaluminium company, has partnered with MantraCare to provide wellness solutions to their employees. At Vedanta, the health and well-being of their workforce is a top priority, and this partnership with MantraCare will help them achieve their goal of a healthy and engagedteam. MantraCare’s expertise in providing personalized wellness solutions and their focus on mental health will complement Vedanta’s existing initiatives and help employees lead a more wholesome lifestyle. We are excited to be working with Vedanta and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

This collaboration will see the rollout of a comprehensive wellness program that focuses on the physical, mental, and emotional health of Vedanta Aluminium’s employees. MantraCare’s team of experts will work closely with the company to tailor the program to meet the specific needs of its people, ensuring that it is inclusive and accessible to all. The program will be rolled out in phases, starting with an assessment of the employees’ health needs and preferences, followed by a range of activities, workshops, and resources designed to support their overall well-being.

The company’s initiatives towards ensuring a conducive, growth-oriented work environment for its employees have resulted in several top industry accolades. It has been conferred with the prestigious ‘The Happiest Workplace Award 2022’ by Happy+ in association with Business World and has also received the esteemed ‘Great Place to Work’ certification for FY23.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.27 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com.