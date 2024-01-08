Ms. Aruna Nayar Takes Over as Secretary, Railway Board

Ms. Aruna Nayar, Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) Officer of 1987 Batch and Level-16 empanelled IRMS officer has been appointed as Secretary, Railway Board and taken over charge on 06.01.2024. She was earlier functioning in Railway Board as Additional Member, Staff since May, 2023 and as Principal Executive Director/Staff, Railway Board from Feb, 2022 to May, 2023. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on 05.01.2024 appointed her as Secretary, Railway Board in IRMS Level-16. Ms. Nayar is also the first IRPS officer to be empanelled in IRMS in Level-16.

Ms. Aruna Nayar has vast experience in various capacities in Railways and worked as Principal Chief Personnel Officer (PCPO) in Eastern Railway, Dy. CPO, Metro Railway/Kolkata, PCPO in Southern Railway and in other capacities in Railway Recruitment Board (Chennai), Railway Divisions of Chennai & Palghat and Golden Rock Workshop & Division at Tiruchirapalli. Ms. Nayar had also worked as Director (Pers), in Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications & IT under Central Staffing Scheme from 2005 to 2009.

Ms. Aruna Nayar has done her Bachelors from St. Stephens College, Delhi University & Masters from Delhi University and Masters in Public Policy from Australian National University in 2009 as part of in service training.