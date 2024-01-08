US Designates China, North Korea, and Pakistan as ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ for Religious Freedom Violations

NEW YORK/ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, the United States has officially labeled China, North Korea, and Pakistan as “Countries of Particular Concern” due to their involvement in and acceptance of “particularly severe violations of religious freedom.”

The announcement of the Religious Freedom Designations was made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, highlighting the enduring commitment of the US to promoting religious freedom globally, as mandated by the International Religious Freedom Act passed by Congress in 1998.

Secretary Blinken emphasized, “Advancing the freedom of religion or belief has been a core objective of US foreign policy,” underscoring the commitment to identify nations engaged in or tolerating severe violations of religious freedom.

Last week, as part of this enduring commitment, Blinken unveiled the list of countries designated as “Countries of Particular Concern.” Alongside China, North Korea, and Pakistan, the list also includes Burma, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

The designation signifies a strong stance against countries where religious freedom is significantly infringed upon or disregarded. The move underscores the United States’ unwavering commitment to championing religious freedom as a fundamental human right, aligning with the principles outlined in the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.